Police Officer 2 Alexander Villamin dies after his Honda Civic crashes into a Toyota Hilux carrying former Pampanga congressman Mikey Arroyo and two others

MANILA, Philippines – Former Pampanga 2nd District and Ang Galing Pinoy Representative Juan Miguel Arroyo and his two companions were hurt, while a Central Luzon policeman was killed in a vehicular accident in Bacolor town in Pampanga on Monday afternoon, January 23.

Police Officer 2 Alexander Villamin died after his Honda Civic crashed into the Toyota Hilux carrying Arroyo, Edward Mendoza Montervergin, and their driver John Macaraeg at around 3:30 pm along Maliwalu village on the megadike's eastern side.

LOOK: Sedan and pick-up truck in the aftermath of vehicular accident involving former rep. Mikey Arroyo | Photos: Mikey Arroyo's staff pic.twitter.com/LoyAOEUKQz — ABS-CBN News Channel (@ANCALERTS) January 23, 2017

The policeman was travelling from the opposite lane.

Villamin was assigned to the Police Regional Public Safety Battalion in Central Luzon.

Both Arroyo and Montervergin were injured, with Arroyo suffering a gash on the head. Arroyo and his companions were hurt and brought to a hospital in nearby City of San Fernando. Meanwhile, Arroyo, son of former president and now Pampanga 2nd District Representative Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, was reportedly transferred to St. Luke's Hospital in Metro Manila, according to the Inquirer.

Rappler attempted to get additional comments from the Bacolor police, but received no response as of press time. – with a reports from Jun Malig/Rappler.com