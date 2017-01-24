(UPDATED) Reds tag President Rodrigo Duterte's top security officials – NSA chief Hermogenes Esperon Jr and AFP chief Eduardo Año – as peace spoilers

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The communist National Democratic Front (NDF) threatened anew to withdraw its unilateral indefinite ceasefire declaration following the death of one of its combatants in a firefight with the military in North Cotabato over the weekend.

It is the first armed encounter to disrupt the 5-month-old ceasefire that has been growing untenable because of allegations of abuses coming from both sides. (READ: Backchannel talks to protect ceasefire with Reds)

The NDF said the military operation was meant to hunt down communist rebels. "This latest incident could be the last straw that may force the hand of the NDFP leadership to rescind its own unilateral ceasefire," the NDF said in a statement released in Rome on Monday afternoon (evening in Manila), January 23.

"The NDFP panel takes this latest incident seriously. There is strong sentiment among the NDF forces on the ground that the continuation of the NDF's unilateral ceasefire has become increasingly untenable due to the widespread and intensified militarization and AFP clearing operations," the NDF statement said.

President Rodrigo Duterte met with the military top brass Monday afternoon in Malacañang. He, along with the government panel in Rome, has yet to issue a statement on the incident as of this posting.

The military claimed they were running after a "lawless armed group" extorting from a local construction company.

"The AFP has not violated its own unilateral ceasefire declaration. It has complied [with] its declaration of SOMO (Suspensive of Offensive Military Operations) to the letter," said AFP public affairs office chief Colonel Edgard Arevalo.

"Excluded [from] the SOMO however is support [for] law enforcement operations (SLEO) when so requested by other law enforcement agencies like the police," Arevalo added.

Esperon, Año as peace spoilers?

The NDF accused state forces of "sabotaging" the peace talks, raising questions about the sincerity of Duterte's top security appointees.

The NDF tagged National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief General Eduardo Año as peace spoilers, recalling allegations of human rights violations against the two generals during the Arroyo administration that saw the spate of extrajudicial killings of political activists.

The NDF statement also protested the alleged summary executions of political activists, particularly of peasant leader Alexander Ceballos of Negros Occidental and Lumad leader Veronico Delamente of Surigao del Norte.

"There is clearly an emerging pattern by state security forces of flouting the GRP's unilateral ceasefire and sabotaging the peace negotiations," the NDF statement said.

"The NDF takes note of the fact that these extrajudicial killings and attacks are similar to those carried out by the military in 2005-06 when practically the same people were at the helm of the state's security forces – current National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr and newly installed Chief of Staff Eduardo Año," the NDF statement added.

The incidents happened as the government panel is pushing to elevate the separate unilateral indefinite ceasefire declarations by the military and the NPA into a bilateral ceasefire agreement that will impose common rules for the 2 armed groups. (READ: NDF not ready to sign final peace deal before 2020)

The proposed joint agreement is expected to define what constitutes violations of the ceasefire and designate buffer zones, among others.

The NDF has refused to sign the agreement – pending government fulfillment of its promise to release more political prisoners – reminding the government panel that the ceasefire was a response to that commitment.

The 3rd round of talks being held in Rome will close on Wednesday, January 25. – Rappler.com