'Pareho pala baho natin,' says President Duterte about Catholic Church bishops whom he accuses of sexual escapades and corruption

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine President launched his latest tirade against religious leaders on Tuesday, January 24, as he met with family members of the Special Action Force (SAF) troopers who perished during the Mamasapano massacre.

President Rodrigo Duterte again lambasted Catholic church leaders for preaching against extrajudicial killings when many of them are guilty of other sins.

"I challenge you now, I challenge the Catholic church, you are full of shit at mabaho rin kayong lahat (and you all stink too), corruption and all," he said in a speech.

"Sabihin ko sa mga bishops, mga conference, pareho pala baho natin, babae, ganoon. Puro kayo corruption," said an enraged Duterte. (I'll tell bishops, their conferences, we have the same stink, women. You are full of corruption.)

He challenged bishops to resign with him since both are guilty of wrongdoing.

"I challenge all the bishops, let's resign at the same time, okay? I'll go first. I will deliver my letter of resignation on bended knees," said Duterte in a mix of English and Filipino.

He presented as proof the book Altar of Secrets by Aries Rufo, whom he erroneously described as a former "narrator" of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines. Rufo is a veteran journalist who wrote investigative pieces for Rappler until his death in September 2015.

"I'll make you a deal: basahin ninyo itong librong ito and if I feel lahat nakabasa na nito, then go back to me and tell me binastos ko ang relihiyon ko and nagsisinungaling ako, I will resign," said Duterte.

(I'll make you a deal: read this book and if I feel all of you have read it, then go back to me and tell me I blasphemed my religion and I lied, I will resign.)

He again brought up the sexual abuse of priests on young men, something he claims he himself experienced as an Ateneo de Davao high school student.

"Sa Ateneo kung sino sa Ateneo, ‘di ba every Friday mass ‘yan tapos confession? Dinudukot pa kami noon ng pari. Maniwala ka. Iyan Cabinet na ‘yan ang classmate ko diyan dalawa, tatlo kami. Kung mag-usap kami…Sabi ko, ang iyo mas malaki kasi hinihipo ka ng pari araw- araw," said Duterte.

(To anyone who is Atenean, wasn't there a mass every Friday, then confession? The priests would take us, believe me. In my Cabinet, I have two or three former classmates. When we talk – I said, yours must be bigger because you were touched by priests every day.)

He even warned his audience, which included children, of the "smelly" hands of priests used to give Holy Communion.

"Hawak-hawak ng ostiya, ano ba ‘yan sabihin mo, ‘yung kamay mo, ba’t iba ang amoy niyan? Kung ano-ano ang pinanghahawakan niyan," said the President.

(They hold the Host, you should say, 'Your hands, why does it smell funny?' They hold all sorts of things.)

He alleged that Novaliches Bishop Emeritus Teodoro Bacani has "two wives." Bacani had recently denounced the Duterte administration's campaign against illegal drugs as a "bringer of death."

Back in 2003, Bacani had offered to resign following a sexual harassment complaint made by his former secretary.

Duterte's tirade against the Catholic church was triggered by recent statements by cardinals and bishops about his controversial "drug war."

He previously asked church leaders to "help" instead of criticize his administration and suggested they "try" shabu to better understand the drug problem. – Rappler.com