Two lawmakers are from Luzon, and the other one is from Mindanao, says House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez

MANILA, Philippines – The House leadership confirmed on Wednesday, January 25, that there are a total of 3 congressmen who are on President Rodrigo Duterte's list of government officials involved in the illegal drugs trade.

House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez earlier bared, without giving names, that there are two lawmakers tagged in the narco list.

In a press conference, Alvarez confirmed that there is another lawmaker on the list but still refused to reveal the House member's identity.

He, however, mentioned that two come from Luzon and the other one is from Mindanao. (READ: 2 incumbent lawmakers in Duterte’s narco list – Alvarez)

House Majority Floor Leader Rudy Fariñas said that they are now trying to meet with those who prepared the list for verification.

"Kailangan naman may due process 'yan. Mahirap naman pangalan ng isang tao andun, pa'no ba nakuha iyon? Nakausap ko na PDEA. Nakausap ko na si chief PNP to find out sino ba nag-prepare nito," said Fariñas during the same presser.

(There should be due process. There are names involved there so we have to know how was it obtained. I already talked to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa to find out who prepared this.)

Fariñas said he also talked to the 3 lawmakers for them to explain their side. – Rappler.com