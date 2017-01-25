(UPDATED) 'She has professed innocence since the day she was arrested in 2007 and has not changed her statement until now,' Senator Cynthia Villar says

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Jakatia Pawa was executed Wednesday, January 25, even as she asserted innocence in the murder of her Kuwaiti employer's 22-year-old daughter.

Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs spokesman Charles Jose said Pawa was executed at around 3:19 pm, Philippine time, on Wednesday.

The victim's family "was not amenable" to receiving blood money from Pawa's family, according to Jose.

"She has professed innocence since the day she was arrested in 2007 and has not changed her statement until now," Senator Cynthia Villar earlier said.

Villar explained that the DNA found on the murder weapon "did not match Jakatia's DNA."

She added that the OFW had no motive for doing this because she had been "faithfully and peacefully serving her Kuwaiti employer for 5 years."

Villar earlier appealed that Pawa's "life would be spared, because for all intents and purposes, she may be innocent of the crime and it would be unfair and tragic to see the execution carried out."

While Pawa was sentenced to death in 2010, the schedule of her execution on Wednesday came as a surprise for her family members and non-governmental organizations, reports said. The schedule was publicized only at midday on Wednesday, the day of her execution. – Rappler.com