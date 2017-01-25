(UPDATED) Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella says the Philippine government 'exerted all efforts' to stop the execution of Jakatia Pawa

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Malacañang said on Wednesday, January 25, that the Philippine government did all it could to stop the execution of domestic worker Jakatia Pawa in Kuwait.

Pawa, however, was executed at around 3:19 pm, Manila time, on Wednesday.

"It is with sadness that we confirm the execution of Jakatia Pawa this afternoon," said Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella, roughly an hour after the execution.

"Government likewise exerted all efforts to preserve her life, including diplomatic means and appeals for compassion. Execution, however, could no longer be forestalled under Kuwaiti laws."

Pawa was also given "all the assistance necessary to ensure all her legal rights are respected and all legal procedures are followed," reads the Palace statement.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is coordinating with Pawa's family.

Pawa was arrested in 2007 and charged with the murder of her employer's 22-year-old daughter. But Pawa insisted on her innocence until the day she was executed. (READ: Executed in Kuwait: Who was OFW Jakatia Pawa?)

Her execution was only publicized a few hours before it was carried out, leaving family members and non-governmental organizations shocked. She had been sentenced to death in 2010.

In a statement on Wednesday, Vice President Leni Robredo expressed condolences to Pawa's family.

"We hope to connect with their family and help them through this trying time," Robredo said.

"We enjoin everyone to continue working for the welfare of our overseas Filipinos, who sacrifice every day for their family and our country." – Rappler.com