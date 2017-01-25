The President gives directors 15 days and department heads 30 days to sign documents. Failure to do so could mean administrative charges.

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte specified deadlines for directors and department secretaries in processing permits and signing documents during a speech at the inauguration of new homes for Super Typhoon Yolanda victims.

“I’m warning everybody – director, 15 days, department – DPWH, Evasco, 30 days. If it’s just a permit, two to three days. If you don’t want to follow then I’ll charge you for neglect of duty, either simple or serious,” said Duterte on Wednesday, January 25, in a mix of English and Filipino.

He was speaking to Yolanda survivors set to move into the New Hope Village in Tacloban City.

Government workers who fail to stick to his deadlines will be charged administratively, he said. (READ: Duterte to Cabinet: Process permits in 30 days or we part ways)

“I will charge you administratively, not criminal charges because that takes too long. Dereliction of duty then I can suspend you and you can go to court. I’d be happy if you could go to court,” said the President.

In November, Duterte had visited Tacloban for the Yolanda anniversary, only to express outrage that only 28 families had been transferred to new permanent homes. He promised to return in December but because of his busy schedule, was able to return only the following month.

In his Wednesday speech, he promised to go back again in March to check on more housing projects.

Jokingly, he said he even has a punishment in mind for government officials if more families aren’t given new permanent houses by March.

“March, balik ako. Kung di matapos March, maggawa kayo ng 5 krus, yung parang kay Kristo. Ipakarga ko sa kanila paikot-ikot dito. Putang-ina, ipako ko sila,” he said to a laughing crowd.

(March, I’ll be back. If it isn’t finished by March, make 5 crosses, like the cross of Christ. I will have them carry it around this place. Sons of bitches, I’ll nail them to the cross.)

The President reminded government workers of his high standards for them and his commitment to stamping out corruption in his administration.

“Huwag ka umalis sa opisina mo hanggang hindi matapos ‘yan (Don’t leave your office until you've finished your work),” he said at the start of his speech.

“Directors, I want you to be the first to report to your office and the last to leave,” he said towards the end of it.

He urged citizens to use the 8888 Citizen Complaints’ Hotline run by the Office of Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr, who was also present at the inauguration. – Rappler.com