MANILA, Philppines – President Rodrigo Duterte is ready to grant pardon to 127 sickly and elderly inmates, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre announced on Wednesday, January 25.

"Matatanda na nakakaawa (These are old inmates who are pitiful). They were granted absolute pardon, conditional pardon, or a commutation of sentence," Aguirre told Rappler.

Many of them are in their 70s and 80s, he said.

Aguirre said the approval will be released next week. The inmates' release should immediately follow.

Aguirre said the list does not include political prisoners that the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDF) wants released as one of the group's demands in its talks with the government.

"Walang (No) political prisoners. We are sure of that. Walang (No) high-profile," Aguirre said. – Carmela Fonbuena/Rappler.com