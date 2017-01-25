Customs agents also seize sexual enhancement products, boxes of karaoke amplifiers, bales of rice, and electronics

MANILA, Philippines – Agents of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Tuesday, January 24, seized smuggled goods from China worth around P15 million.

The smuggled goods were seized from a warehouse at 747 Padilla Street in Quiapo, Manila. They included sex toys, sexual enhancement products, boxes of karaoke amplifiers, bales of rice, electronics, among others.

BOC Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon said the shipment was misdeclared as "polybags 14x25x44." They were consigned to Elsprocon Trading, with a business address at Room 228B/F Regina Building at Escolta Street in Binondo, Manila.

Faeldon said the customs broker who handled the release of the cargo from the BOC was identified as Brix D. Evale.

The seizure of the goods was originally based on grounds that the importer failed to submit import permits from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The other pieces of cargo also did not have the needed import documents and were grossly misdeclared.

According to CIIS Intelligence Officer Joel Pinawin, the importer paid an undervalued amount in duties and taxes – P72,702.03 – violating provisions of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act of 2016. – Rappler.com