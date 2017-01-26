South Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo reportedly died in the hands of the Philippine police

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate of the Philippines conducts a hearing on the kidnapping and death of Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo on Thursday, January 26.

Jee was reported to have been killed 3 months ago, with the Department of Justice (DOJ) recommending the filing of kidnapping for ransom with homicide charges against two police officers and several others in connection with his abduction and death.

Director General Ronald dela Rosa, the chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Jee was killed inside the police headquarters, Camp Crame, hours after he was abducted from his home in Angeles City.

