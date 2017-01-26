President Rodrigo Duterte will not declare January 30 and January 27 – the day before Chinese New Year – as non-working holidays, says Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has no plans of declaring January 30 a non-working holiday, despite calls by a lawmaker to do so in honor of the Miss Universe 2016 pageant.

"No declaration," said Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea in a text message to Rappler on Thursday, January 26.

The call for the Palace to declare January 30 – coronation night for the international pageant – a non-working holiday, came from Quezon City 2nd District Representative Winston Castelo.

The lawmaker had said that the special holiday would allow Filipinos to watch the much-awaited pageant and support Miss Philippines Maxine Medina.

"It would be a pity if our countrymen miss the opportunity to witness in their own backyard a contest where Filipinas have proven to excel and become certified champions on beauty and brains," Castelo had said in a statement.

But the Palace, in a previously-issued order, specified that while it fully supports the Miss Universe pageant, the event should not get in the way of government work.

Palace Memorandum Circular No. 13 ordered that there should be "no disruption of work and services in their respective offices" because of the pageant.

It also ordered that no public funds will be spent on the event.

Medialdea also said that January 27, the day before Chinese New Year, will not be declared a non-working holiday. – Rappler.com