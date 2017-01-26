The 4th round of talks will be held in Oslo, Norway in April

MANILA, Philippines – Negotiators of the government and the communist National Democratic Front (NDF) completed their 3rd round of talks in Rome on Wednesday, January 25. (READ: PH, NDF make significant headway in talks despite clashes)

The joint statement issued after the talks is embedded below. (You may also read the joint statements issued after the 1st and 2nd rounds held in Oslo, Norway.)

The negotiators will return to Norway in April for the 4th round of talks.

– Rappler.com