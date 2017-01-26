Michael Tan has been serving as the constituent unit's chancellor since March 1, 2014

MANILA, Philippines – The Diliman campus of the University of the Philippines has again chosen Michael Tan as its university chancellor for the next 3 years.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, January 26, Tan made the announcement about his second term in office.

"The Board of Regents has renewed my term as chancellor of UP Diliman for another 3 years. I thank my supporters, who come from all sectors and affiliations and who demonstrated, during the search process, the power of unity and of holding the high moral ground," he said in the post.

"With your support, we will accelerate meaningful change while continuing to emphasize consultative processes and careful, even if slow, deliberation in the service of UP and of the nation."

UP Diliman, the flagship campus of the premier state University, chose its next chancellor from 3 candidates: Tan, College of Engineering professor and former dean Aura Matias, and College of Mass Communication professor and former dean Rolando Tolentino.

Earlier this month, the nominees presented their vision papers before the UP Diliman community. They we're also interviewed by a search committee.

Tan has been serving as the constituent unit's chancellor since March 1, 2014. His first term will end on February 28, 2017. – Jee Y. Geronimo/Rappler.com