The injured are taken to Kalinga Provincial Hospital for treatment

MANILA, Philippines – Another Mitsubishi Montero figured in an accident on Thursday morning, January 26. This time, a board member of the province of Kalinga was among those injured.

Thirty-four year old lawyer Shirlynne Alunday was aboard a Montero Sport GLX which fell into a 25-meter ravine at Sitio Chalchalig in Barangay Ableg, Pasil, Kalinga.

According to police, the Montero, driven by Ryan Amangan, was plying the Kalinga-Abra Road on its way to Balbalan at about 10:20 am when it suddenly accelerated and Amangan lost control, causing the vehicle to fall into the ravine. Also injured was passenger Levi Jurado.

The three were brought to the Kalinga Provincial Hospital for treatment. – Rappler.com