The early registration – targeting incoming kindergarten up to Grade 10 students – will run until February 24

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Education (DepEd) has set from from January 28 to February 24 the early registration for public schools for school year 2017-2018.

The early registration – targeting incoming kindergarten up to Grade 10 students – will help the department anticipate issues and concerns when classes start in June.

"Learners may early register in schools where they wish to study,” the DepEd said in a statement on Thursday, January 26.

The department said it also wants to "ensure that all 5-year-old children are enrolled in Kindergarten."

DepEd also targets to "locate, identify, and enroll out-of-school children and youth who are in remote/geographically isolated areas or difficult circumstances” during the one-month registration.

"Learners with certain exceptionalities, which require unique learning interventions, are also one of the targets of this early registration initiative,” DepEd said.

Personnel of public elementary and high schools will go house to house, as well as coordinate with local and barangay officials and civic organizations to help locate children who should be in school. – Rappler.com