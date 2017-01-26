The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has started its massive dismantling of fish pens at the Laguna Lake

RIZAL, Philippines – Who stands to benefit from the dismantling of the fish pens at the Laguna Lake?

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources says it's the small fisherfolk, who won't have to worry anymore about getting in the way of fish pen owners.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has started its massive dismantling of fish pens here at the Laguna Lake.

Aside from allowing the lake to heal after years of overcrowding, government also wants to give small fisherfolk a chance to catch more fish in order to sustain their livelihood.

59-year-old Presco Ciscino says he risked sailing out today when he heard about the dismantling.

PRESCO QUESCINO, FISHERMAN: We're happy because, first of all, if we have to go to the other side, we're sure it's closer because, before, we had to go all the way around, and we had to travel farther. But since gasoline is really expensive, we can't go to our destination anymore. We can fish here already because there are other boats here as well, so we tried our luck even if we know it's not yet allowed.

On Thursday, the DENR began dismantling 100 hectares of fish pens owned by two firms: Christian Fishing Corporation and East West Fishing Corporation.

Laguna Lake Development Authority General Manager Joey Medina says they want to clear at least 2,000 hectares before the end of June.

He believes it's time to allow small fisherfolk like Ciscino to benefit from Laguna Lake.

JOEY MEDINA, GENERAL MANAGER, LAGUNA LAKE DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: What we want is to show, as soon as possible, that this lake, the Laguna Lake, is a gift and a blessing from the Lord and should not only benefit the rich. You already earned from this, now let's give it back to the small fisherfolk, let's give the benefits of the lake back to the ordinary citizens.

Medina has relatives who used to fish in Laguna Lake but were harmed by men who guard these fish pens.

Ciscino says he's still afraid of fishing where the huge fish pens used to be located.

But now that the dismantling has started, environment officials hope small fisherfolk like him can freely fish in the lake without fearing for their lives.

