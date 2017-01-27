Newly-installed MMDA chairman Tim Orbos talks about long-term solutions for the worsening Manila traffic

BOOKMARK TO WATCH THE INTERVIEW LIVE AT 10AM MANILA TIME

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler talks to Thomas "Tim" Orbos, chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

Barely a few months in office, Orbos inherited a mammoth of a problem from his predecessors – the worsening vehicular traffic in the National Capital Region.

Orbos implemented an odd-even number scheme where vehicles get a one-day ban in metropolitan roads to help decongest traffic.

What long-term solutions do Orbos and the agency have in mind?

Watch the interview live here. – Rappler.com