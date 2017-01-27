Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is in Winnipeg for a cross-country tour, passes by Jollibee's first branch in Canada

MANILA, Philippines – The Jollibee craze in Winnipeg has reached the radar of Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who paid the newly-opened branch a visit on Thursday, January 26.

Trudeau was in Winnipeg for a cross-country tour and came by Jollibee where he gamely posed for photos with the staff and guests, according to the Canadian embassy in the Philippines.

Canada’s first Jollibee store opened on December 15, 2016, and made headlines after hundreds braved sub-zero temperatures to line up during its opening.

Homegrown Jollibee is one of the largest fast-food chains in the world with more than 3,000 stores worldwide. Its first branch in Canada, which is home to more than 700,000 Filipinos, is its 35th store in North America. – Rappler.com