The funeral homes owner, considered a person of interest in the kidnapping-murder-case, says he received death threats while he was out of the country

MANILA, Philippines – The former policeman and owner of the funeral home that kept the remains of slain South Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo has asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) to be put under its Witness Protection Program (WPP).

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said on Friday, January 27, that Santiago received death threats from two groups while he was in Canada. The DOJ is now assessing Santiago's application to be accepted into the program.

"Before anyone could be put under the custody of the WPP, dapat may statement ka at the WPP and DOJ will assess your application. Now, since I asked him kung may abogado na siya, sabi niya wala pa. So I believe before we can take any statement from Mr Santiago dapat meron muna siyang abogado," Aguirre said.

(Before anyone could be put under the custody of the WPP, a person must have a statement before the WPP and the DOJ will assess the application. I asked if he already has a lawyer and he said he doesn't have one yet. So I believe that before we can take any statement from Mr Santiago he should have a lawyer first.)

Santiago joined Aguirre in the press conference conducted hours after he returned to the Philippines promising to tell everything he knows about the kidnapping-murder case.

Santiago refused to elaborate on the threats.

"Kaya po umuwi ako, wala akong kasalanan. Kung ako po may kasalanan di po ako babalik dito sa Pilipinas. Magtatago ako sa Canada. Kaya hinaharap ko tong kaso," Santiago said.

(That's why I came home, because I did not commit a crime. If I did, I wouldn't have returned to the Philippines. I would just have hidden in Canada. That's why I'm ready to face this case.)

Aguirre also refused to discuss the nature of Santiago's testimony, saying the talks between them, so far, have been informal.

"Mayroong mga loose ends ang kaso kaya malaki [ang] help n'ya tungkol sa pag-explain dun sa mga unanswered questions sa investigation," Aguirre said.

(There are loose ends in the case that's why he could be of big help in explaining the unanswered questions in the investigation.)

It is unclear for now whether there's an arrest warrant for Santiago. Included in the warrant issued by the Angeles City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 58 is an "Alyas Ding", believed to be Santiago. If it is, it is court procedure to amend the warrant to reflect the real name.

Aguirre said a supplemental affidavit would have to be filed to clarify the identities and names listed in the charges, including Santiago. – Lian Buan/Rappler.com