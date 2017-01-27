If the two rebel groups harbor terrorists like the Maute Group, 'you might as well forget about peace talks,' says President Duterte in a speech in front of soldiers

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – President Rodrigo Duterte pleaded with the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) not to "provide sanctuary" to terrorists or else he would be forced to end peace talks.

"Pagka magbigay kayo ng teritoryo niyo tapos hindi niyo kami papasukin, protektahan niyo, ibang istorya 'yun. You might as well forget about peace talks," said Duterte on Friday, January 27.

(If you give your territory there and you don't let us in, you protect them, that's another story. You might as well forget about peace talks.)

He was speaking to soldiers at a military camp in Awang, Maguindanao.

"Away na lang (Let's just fight). Then I'll just pray to God na kakaunti lang ang madisgrasya kasi giyera ito (that only a few will die because this is war)," he added.

If the two Muslim groups allow terrorist groups such as the Maute group in their territory, Duterte said he would be forced to send the military and police into their land.

"I am earnestly asking, nakiki-usap ako sa MN pati sa MI na do not provide sanctuary itong mga terorista sa lugar ninyo kasi pagka ganoon then we will be forced to go after them within your territory and that would mean trouble for all of us. Ayaw kong mangyari 'yan," said Duterte.

(I am earnestly asking, I am pleading with the MN and MI, do not provide sanctuary to terrorists in your area because then we will be forced to go after them within your territory and that would mean trouble for all of us.)

"Do not allow the Maute and the other terrorist groups to enter and seek refuge in your camps otherwise I'll be forced to tell the Armed Forces and police, 'enter their territory,'" said Duterte in a mix of English and Filipino.

The Maute group is based in Lanao del Sur and has pledged allegiance to ISIS. (READ: Filipino millennial joins ISIS in Syria)

The President said the government has the right to go after terrorists, wherever they may be, in order to bring them to justice for their crimes.

"Do not provide a refuge there because the government is looking for them because we have a grudge against them. They killed many innocent people," said Duterte.

The MILF is already in peace talks with the Duterte administration. The MNLF has expressed its willingness to participate in talks, though separate from the MILF, its rival faction.

Duterte himself entertained MNLF chairman Nur Misuari in Malacañang last November 2016.

Bringing up Mamasapano

The President's statements come two days after the 2nd-year anniversary of the Mamasapano massacre in which 67 people, including 44 Special Action Force troopers died in an operation to neutralize Malaysian terrorist Malaysian terrorist Zulkifli bin Hir who was reportedly being protected by MILF members in the area.

Duterte mentioned this, saying he would not comment on MILF involvement then because it was a "serious flaw" on the government's part to allow SAF to enter into MILF territory without their permission.

But if the same thing were to happen under his administration, he could not ignore it.

"We never said aything about you. We didn't blame you because there was this agreement that we can't enter except to catch a criminal but you know that's a grey area. We swallowed it, including me," said Duterte. – Rappler.com