MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos on Friday, January 27, 2017, flock to Binondo to welcome the Chinese lunar new year.

Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada together with the Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Zhao Jianhua led the new year's eve countdown at Plaza San Lorenzo Ruiz.

After a grand fireworks display and the traditional dragon and lion dance, the two leaders distributed tikoys (rice cakes) to the thousand-crowd gathered for the occasion.

All photos by LeAnne Jazul.

