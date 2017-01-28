Dragon dancers snake their way down the streets of Binondo to usher in good luck in the Year of the Rooster

MANILA, Philippines – Hundreds of people gathered in Binondo, the world's oldest Chinatown, on Saturday, January 28, to witness and take part in the Chinese New Year celebration.

Dragon dancers snaked their way down the streets of Binondo, to usher in good luck in the Year of the Rooster. (READ: What's in store for you this 2017, the Year of the Rooster?)

Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada, who led the Chinese New Year's Eve countdown in the same place on Friday, January 27, returned with other local officials on Saturday to join the Chinese New Year's Day festivities.

– Rappler.com