IN PHOTOS: Chinese New Year in world's oldest Chinatown
Dragon dancers snake their way down the streets of Binondo to usher in good luck in the Year of the Rooster
Published 8:34 PM, January 28, 2017
Updated 8:34 PM, January 28, 2017
DRAGON DANCE. The dragon dance is believed to bring good luck. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – Hundreds of people gathered in Binondo, the world's oldest Chinatown, on Saturday, January 28, to witness and take part in the Chinese New Year celebration.
Dragon dancers snaked their way down the streets of Binondo, to usher in good luck in the Year of the Rooster. (READ: What's in store for you this 2017, the Year of the Rooster?)
Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada, who led the Chinese New Year's Eve countdown in the same place on Friday, January 27, returned with other local officials on Saturday to join the Chinese New Year's Day festivities.
CHINESE NEW YEAR. One of many dragon dances in Binondo on January 28, 2017. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
FIRECRACKERS. The festivities won't be complete without firecrackers. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
FESTIVE. A Binondo street packed with people watching the festivities. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
THEIR WAY. An impromptu 'dragon dance.' Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
AUSPICIOUS YEAR. Lighting incense sticks to pray for an auspicious year. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
COLORFUL WELCOME. Masked men in colorful gear welcome revelers near the Filipino-Chinese Friendship Arch in Binondo. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
OBSERVER. A girl watches the Chinese New Year celebration in Binondo. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
