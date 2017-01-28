The baby is the latest addition to the 88 recorded HIV and AIDS cases in Cagayan Valley

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Philippines – A one-year-old baby is the youngest person diagnosed with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in the Cagayan Valley region.

The child reportedly acquired the disease from her infected mother during the pregnancy stage, a process called "transmission from mother to child."

The baby is the latest addition to the 88 recorded HIV and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) cases in Cagayan Valley.

Dr. Guia Cumillas of the Department of Heath (DOH)-Cagayan Valley said 85 of those diagnosed with the disease acquired it from sexual intercourse with men and heterosexuals.

She added that 6 of them are already in the final stage, which means their immune system could no longer fight a number of viral, fungal, bacterial and parasitic infections.

The province of Isabela has the most number cases with 42, with Cagayan coming in second with 31 cases. Nueva Vizcaya has 14 cases while Quirino province recorded 4 cases.

Cumillas said Batanes has not yet recorded any case so far. – Rappler.com