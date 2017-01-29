The suspension order is in effect Sunday, January 29, and Monday, January 30

MANILA, Philippines – Only soldiers, police, and law enforcement agencies performing official duties related to the country's hosting of the 65th Miss Universe pageant could carry firearms in Pasay and Parañaque cities on pageant day Monday, January 30.

"This is part of our Miss Universe security measures. Check points will be set up as deemed necessary by our ground commanders," said Chief Inspector Kim Molitas of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

The Philippines is hosting the Miss Universe 2016. The coronation night will be held at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena in Pasay City on Monday. Parañaque is an adjacent city.

Molitas said Police chief Director General Ronald Dela Rosa has approved the suspension of Permit to Carry Firearms Outside Residence (PTCFOR) in the 2 cities "from January 29 to January 30, 2017" starting at 12 midnight Sunday. – Rappler.com