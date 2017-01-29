The former president of the Fund for Assistance to Private Education (FAPE) is sentenced to up to 163 years in prison, while 3 other officials are also found guilty

MANILA, Philippines – The Sandiganbayan 1st Division convicted top former officials of the Fund for Assistance to Private Education (FAPE) of graft and malversation charges for mishandling agency funds between 1994 and 1995.

In a decision issued on Thursday, January 26, former FAPE president Adriano Arcelo was found guilty of 7 counts of graft and 5 counts of malversation of public funds. He was sentenced to 92 to 163 years in prison.

Each graft case carries a sentence of 6 to 10 years while every malversation case carries a sentence of 10 to 18 years.

Besides Arcelo, Fape's vice president, investment director, and programs officer-in-charge were also sentenced to multiple years behind bars.

FAPE, established in 1968 with a principal funding of $6.154 million as part of war damage compensation, provides assistance to private education through grants or loans for faculty training and development in the form of scholarships, research grants, faculty incentives, or inter-institutional cooperative projects.

FAPE also receives sums from contributions, grants, and donations from the government and other public or private entities.

Misusing public funds

An investigation carried out by the Office of the Ombudsman found that Arcelo applied for and was granted loans from FAPE Account 1003 involving amounts of P1.12 million, P4.42 million, P260,000, and P480,000 all in 1994; as well as P117,500 in 1995.

The same FAPE account was the source of a separate loan of P50.5 million extended to John B. Lacson Colleges Foundation (JBLCF) in 1997.

Prosecutors said the chairperson of JBLCF's executive committee at the time was Arcelo's wife, Mary Lou Lacson-Arcelo.

The defendants claimed that the funds involved in the loans were not public money, but the Sandiganbayan rejected this argument.

"Assuming arguendo that FAPE Account 1003 comes from co-mingled funds from investments of private educational institutions, the moment they are received by FAPE officers, they are considered as government funds," the ruling said.

The court added that the fund's Investment Manual does not contain any provision allowing its money to be used for personal loans.

"Accused Arcelo displayed evident bad faith when he applied for personal loans and received proceeds thereof from FAPE funds knowing the same to be public funds. Being FAPE president, he should know that all loans and grants using FAPE funds... do not allow the granting of loans to him for his personal purpose," the ruling stated.

'Gross negligence'

The Sandiganbayan also ruled that 3 other ex-FAPE officials allowed themselves to be part of a crime by approving the loan applications.

Former FAPE vice president Roberto Borromeo was convicted of 3 counts of graft and malversation and will serve 48 to 86 years in jail.

Rosa Anna Duavit-Santiago, former FAPE investment director, received a 74- to 133-year prison term for 4 counts of graft and 5 counts of malversation, while FAPE programs officer-in-charge Corazon Nera will spend 16 to 28 years behind bars for one count each of the same crimes.

All 4 officials were also told to pay fines totaling P6.55 million, which is equivalent to the amount of personal loans granted to Arcelo from FAPE funds.

All were also barred from ever holding public office.

"At the very least, accused Duavit-Santiago, Borromeo, and Nera are liable for gross inexcusable negligence in approving and causing the release of personal loans of accused Arcelo out of the FAPE funds. They just cannot close their eyes to the illegality of the transactions, when he applied for personal loans and received proceeds thereof from FAPE funds knowing the same to be public funds that are to be used for the purpose of assistance to private education," the court pointed out.

Another suspect, former FAPE investments director Cipriano Garcia, remains at large. – Rappler.com