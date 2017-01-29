'Because of the gravity of the charges... if I were Dumlao I'd stay inside [Camp Crame],' says the President, ordering the cop to stay under PNP custody and face the charges against him

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte named Superintendent Rafael Dumlao the mastermind in the abduction and murder of South Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo.

Duterte, in a press conference late Sunday evening, January 29, initially gave Dumlao 24 hours to surrender.

"If you do not come out, I will offer P5 million [for you], dead or alive," said the President in a press conference at around 11:30 pm. "You put the reputation of the police in shambles."

As the press conference was ongoing, however, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald dela Rosa told Duterte that Dumlao was already back in PNP custody.

Dumlao had been under restrictive custody at Camp Crame, the PNP headquarters, but slipped out on Saturday, January 28, supposedly after police failed to serve an arrest warrant against him. But Dela Rosa said Dumlao was back in Camp Crame on Sunday, and had supposedly promised to "tell all."

"He has to be investigated," Duterte later said during the press conference. "Because of the gravity of the charges... if I were Dumlao I'd stay inside [Camp Crame]... Galit ako, kasi pati ako napahiya (I'm angry, because I was also humiliated)."

Jee was killed right inside Camp Crame in October 2016. He was abducted from his home in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Senior Police Officer 3 Ricky Sta Isabel, considered a principal suspect in the case, claimed he is a mere fall guy and that he got orders from Dumlao, his former chief in the PNP's Anti-Illegal Drugs Group (AIDG). (READ: Jee Ick Joo case: Tangled webs, inconsistent stories)

Last Thursday, January 26, Duterte had vowed that Jee's killers would go to prison.

"Tang ina kayong pulis, bantay kayo, hindi ko kayo papalusutin (Police, you sons of bitches, I won't let you get away with it). You will suffer. Maybe I can send your heads to South Korea," said the President.

He also apologized to South Koreans on behalf of the Philippine government. "I apologize for the death of your compatriot. We are very sorry that it had to happen." – Rappler