The Senate will 'wait and see' how the PNP's order to stop anti-illegal drugs operations will pan out, says Senator Panfilo Lacson

MANILA, Philippines – Hours after the Philippine National Police (PNP) was ordered to put a stop to all anti-illegal drugs operations nationwide, the chairman of the Senate committee probing instances of cops using the war on drugs for illicit activities suspended hearings on them.

“In view of the massively restructured war against illegal drugs that has abolished all the PNP's anti-drugs units in order to focus on police scalawags as ordered by the President, it is my view that the senate wait and see how this latest development plays out,” said Senator Panfilo Lacson, himself a former PNP chief, in a text message to reporters on Monday, January 30.

Lacson added: "Having said that, I am suspending the hearings on the 'tokhang' for ransom issue. After all, the President has initially taken a positive action on the matter and I feel that the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs which I chair has partially achieved one of the purposes of its legislative inquiry. It is now time to immediately attend to the pertinent legislative measures referred to the committee.”

Last week, Lacson opened a hearing into a supposed case of “tokhang for ransom” that resulted in the death of South Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo. (READ: Jee Ick Joo case: Tangled webs, inconsistent stories)

Law enforcement personnel – several cops from the Anti-Illegal Drugs Group (AIDG) and some agents from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), according to President Rodrigo Duterte himself – orchestrated the kidnap and murder of Jee.

The PNP and NBI have different conclusions, based on their investigation thus far. Lacson had earlier said this could lead to the dismissal of the case.

On Monday, January 30, PNP chief Ronald dela Rosa ordered the end of all anti-illegal drugs operations. This came hours after Duterte announced all AIDG units of the PNP – from the national unit down to the local units – would be dissolved.

Although by law, it’s the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) that’s the lead in all anti-illegal drugs operations in the country, it’s the PNP that’s been the de facto lead agency since Duterte launched a war on drugs.

Police have been accused of abusing their power – and even resorting to extrajudicial executions in the name of the popular but controversial anti-illegal drugs campaign.

Dela Rosa's admission

Dela Rosa has insisted that allegations against police aren’t true – until today.

“We must admit because crime is happening within our ranks. I must admit that, really, there is,” said Dela Rosa during a press conference, when asked if there was “breakdown in discipline” among police.

During the Senate hearing, Lacson showed a video of police apparently planting drugs shortly before a raid in Metro Manila. The incident was apparently unreported because the victims were afraid of police.

“We presumed regularity in the performance of duties of our personnel. But now we can’t do that… because they killed the Korean,” added Dela Rosa.

The PNP chief, Duterte’s first and only pick to lead the PNP, has offered to resign at least twice in the past week or so. Both times, Duterte rejected the offer.

“I really tendered my resignation. You might think I’m clinging onto this position. I am very much ashamed, embarrassed, disappointed. I ran out of reasons for my continued stay,” Dela Rosa told newly-promoted police personnel in Camp Crame on Monday.

Now that anti-illegal drug operations are on hold, said Dela Rosa, the PNP will focus on “internal cleasing.” The PNP will form a special task force that will spearhead efforts to weed out erring cops. – Rappler.com