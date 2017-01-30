The LEDAC meeting on January 30 will be the first time the Vice President will set foot in the Palace after resigning from the Cabinet last December

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Vice President Leni Robredo is expected to attend the first Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) meeting under the Duterte administration on Monday, January 30.

Robredo was "invited" to attend the meeting at the Palace, Special Assistant to the President Bong Go told reporters in a text message on Monday afternoon.

He said it is "mandated" that Robredo be invited since the Vice President is one of the members of the LEDAC, according to the law that created it.

The Office of the Vice President confirmed Robredo is attending the meeting.

This is the first time Robredo will be part of a meeting convened by Duterte since she resigned from the Cabinet in early December 2016 after being told the President no longer wanted her present in Cabinet meetings.

The Vice President is a member of the LEDAC, according to the law that created the body, Republic Act No. 7640.

The LEDAC advises the President on programs, policies, and laws necessary to achieving the goals of the administration.

Established during the Ramos administration, the LEDAC is a venue for executive and legislative branches to discuss the laws needed for priority programs and targets of the government.

The LEDAC is chaired by the President and its members include the Vice President, Senate President, House Speaker, 7 Cabinet members, 3 senators, 3 House members, and one representative each from local government, youth, and the private sector.

The Duterte administration aims to convene the LEDAC regularly, in contrast to the previous administration which only convened the body twice.

According to the law, LEDAC meetings are supposed to happen at least once every quarter. – Rappler.com