(UPDATED) Starting January 31, at least 50 lawmakers are expected to go head to head with administration allies to oppose the revival of the capital punishment for heinous crimes

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The House of Representatives opens the floor for plenary debates on the controversial death penalty measure on Tuesday afternoon, January 31.

House justice panel chairperson Reynaldo Umali told Rappler that he will be sponsoring the bill for 2nd reading during the plenary session at 4 pm.

“Sponsorship then plenary debates will ensue. We will be asked on the things that we will say there,” the Oriental Mindoro 2nd District representative said in a phone interview on Monday, January 30.

His committee approved on December 7, 2016, the bill seeking to reinstate the capital punishment for 21 heinous crimes.

The measure has the full backing of President Rodrigo Duterte, who believes the death penalty is a way to exact payment from the perpetrators of heinous crimes.

Movement for the bill’s passage has been quick in the House, where Duterte counts the majority as his allies. Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez is a principal author of the death penalty measure. (READ: Alvarez on Church opposition to death penalty: 'Why protect evil?’)

Umali said he expects pro-death penalty lawmakers – like principal author and Deputy Speaker Fredenil Castro and justice panel vice chairperson Vicente Veloso – to defend the measure on the floor. (READ: Umali: Expect ‘compromises’ in death penalty bill after House debates)

“I guess we need to return the law because if we maintain the status quo – meaning the non-imposition of the death penalty – we cannot expect any change to happen…. Wait for my sponsorship speech tomorrow,” said Umali, who became a supporter of the death penalty after seeing the drug problem in the country.

Alvarez initially wanted to have the bill passed on 3rd and final reading by December 2016, but later agreed to extend the debates to this year following the appeal of some congressmen who were undecided on the measure. (READ: Passage of death penalty, criminal liability age bills eyed in June)

Anti-death penalty advocates, however, have long argued that the capital punishment is not a true deterrent to crime. (READ: An eye for an eye: Can the death penalty bring justice to victims?)

The anti-death penalty bloc

The opposition bloc claims it can gather at least 50 congressmen – including administration allies – to oppose the return of the death penalty.

The first 25 lawmakers lined up to oppose the death penalty are as follows:

Edcel Lagman, Albay 1st District

Kaka Bag-ao, Dinagat Islands

Raul del Mar, Cebu City 1st District

Lawrence Fortun, Agusan Del Norte 1st District

Tom Villarin, Akbayan

Ramon Rocamora, Siquijor

Teddy Baguilat Jr, Ifugao

Antonio Tinio, ACT Teachers

Jocelyn Limkaichong, Negros Oriental 1st District

Gabriel Bordado Jr, Camarines Sur 3rd District

Geraldine Roman, Bataan 1st District

Emmi de Jesus, Gabriela Women's Party

Gary Alejano, Magdalo

Sarah Elago, Kabataan

Emmanuel Billones, Capiz 1st District

Carlos Isagani Zarate, Bayan Muna

Ariel Casilao, Anakpawis

Jorge Banal, Quezon City 3rd District

Edgar Erice, Caloocan City 2nd District

France Castro, ACT Teachers

Sitti Djalin Turabin-Hataman, Anak Mindanao

Arlene Brosas, Gabriela Women's Party

Manuel Zubiri, Bukidnon 3rd District

Raul Daza, Northern Samar 1st District

Henedina Abad, Batanes

“Another list will be submitted next week, so hopefully we can have at least 50 House members who would interpellate the measure,” Villarin said in a text message.

The group has urged Alvarez to avoid imposing a party vote on the death penalty and instead allow all lawmakers to exercise a conscience vote.

The Philippines was the first Asian country to abolish the death penalty under the 1987 Constitution, but it was reimposed during the administration of President Fidel Ramos to address the rising crime rate.

Capital punishment was eventually abolished in 2006, under the presidency of Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. Now Pampanga 2nd district representative, Arroyo is still against the reimposition of the death penalty.

The Church and various pro-life groups have been opposing the capital punishment’s return. Alvarez, however, remains “very confident” that the House under his leadership will pass the death penalty bill. – Rappler.com