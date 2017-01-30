Former Pangasinan representative Rachel Arenas, daughter of socialite and philanthropist Rosemarie Arenas, replaces Eugenio Villareal as MTRCB chief

MANILA, Philippines – Former Pangasinan congresswoman Rachel Arenas has been appointed the new chairperson of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

Her appointment papers, signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, state that her term will last until September 30, 2017, giving her 8 months in the position.

Arenas will replace Eugeno "Toto" Villareal as the chief of the movie and television regulatory body. She will head a board composed of 30 members and a vice chairperson.

Aside from serving as a congresswoman of Pangasinan's 3rd district, Arenas is also known as the daughter of Rosemarie "Baby" Arenas, a socialite and philanthropist.

In the 1990s, the older Arenas was romantically linked to then President Fidel Ramos.

Ramos is one of the former government officials President Rodrigo Duterte openly admires, even claiming the former president was among the first to urge him to seek the presidency.

Senator Grace Poe, herself a former MTRCB chairperson, welcomed Arenas' appointment.

"I am confident that she will ably lead the agency towards continuity in the fulfillment of its goal of intelligent and discerning viewership," said Poe in a statement sent to media on Tuesday.

Arenas joins new MTRCB officials recently appointed by Duterte, including pro-Duterte blogger and sex advice writer Mocha Uson. – Rappler.com