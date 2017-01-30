The mothers will be assigned near their children's schools, says the city government, to direct traffic and assist students in crossing the street

MANILA, Philippines – Under a new program in the city of Manila, 252 mothers will work as traffic enforcers near the public elementary schools of their children.

The moms who joined the Motherly Traffic Attendants program of the Manila city government underwent training and were sworn in last week.

"With their motherly love, our children will be safe in school. We know they're in good hands. I am confident they will perform their duties well, being mothers themselves," Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada was quoted as saying.

The hiring of the mommy traffic enforcers is part of the revamp of the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB).

Last November, Estrada had fired the MTPB's more than 600 traffic enforcers and 90 office personnel due to complaints of extortion and other illegal activities. Only 82 of those fired were rehired upon finishing a mandatory retraining course.

Mommies' deployment

MTPB chief Dennis Alcoreza said the mommy traffic enforcers will be assigned to 72 public elementary schools in the city, directing traffic and assisting students in crossing the street or getting a ride.

"[The moms] will be assigned in the school where they have a child or children studying. In that way, they will work even harder," added Alcoreza. "We are hoping to field one mommy traffic enforcer for every 1,000 schoolchildren."

Manila has about 250,000 grade schoolers, meaning the deployment covers the minimum it needs in terms of manpower.

An MTPB sector commander will supervise the new traffic enforcers, who will work in shifts of their own choosing – from 6 am to 9 am, 11 am to 2 pm, or from noon to 6 pm – from Monday to Friday.

Alcoreza added that, initially, each mommy traffic enforcer will receive a monthly allowance of P6,000. The new enforcers have also been issued uniforms, including reflectorized vests.

According to the World Health Organization, road traffic crashes are the 2nd leading cause of injury and deaths among Filipino children 0 to 17 years old. – Rappler.com