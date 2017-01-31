The military's report since Sunday: 2 soldiers killed, 3 wounded and one abducted

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine military reported a series of encounters with the communist New People's Army (NPA) in at least 7 areas since Sunday, January 29, prompting questions about the status of the 5-month-old ceasefire between the 2 armed groups.

At least 2 soldiers were killed, one was abducted, and 3 were wounded in separate incidents in Luzon and Mindanao, the military said.

Eastern Mindanao Command chief Lieutenant General Rey Guerrero has ordered units to be on alert but reminded troops that ceasefire remains in place.

"The NPAs have resumed their attacks against static army detachments manning defensive positions despite of their declared ceasefire. We fully support the peace process and will continue to observe the suspension of offensive military operations," Guerrero told Rappler.

The military headquarters said it has reported these alleged ceasefire abuses to the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP).

Government peace negotiator Hernani Braganza said they are coordinating with the National Democratic Front (NDF), the group representing the rebels in talks with government, to verify the incidents.

Incidents

At least 7 incidents were detailed in press releases separately issued by Army units on the ground.

In Surigao del Norte on Sunday at 3:30 pm, the military said NPA rebels abducted a soldier who belongs to the 30th infantry battalion. He was in a civlian attire when he was taken because he was leading a forest clean up drive, the military said.

In Barangay Mat-i in in Surigao City hours later at 1 am on Monday, January 30, three soldiers from the 30th Infantry Battalion were reportedly wounded after a 15-minute firefight with NPA rebels

In Echague, Isabela in Northern Luzon at 8 am on Monday, 2 soldiers were killed after an ambush at the boundary of Benguet and Mabbayad villages.

In Valencia City in Bukidnon, alleged NPA rebels lobbed hand grenades to troops undertaking relief operations. No one was hurt as the grenades did not explode

In Kitcharao, Agusan Del Norte, the military claimed the NPA rebels attacked troops of 29th IB and later strafed at residences. No soldier was hurt but they reported damage to properties.

In Alabel, Sarangani, the military reported a 2-hour firefight between the rebels and the 73rd IB troops who were securing a Road Project by Jargon Construction Company. Hours later, a passenger van was also burned in nearby Kiamba town.

In Monkayo, Compostela Valley, rebels allegedly raided the Musahamat Plantation and carted away guns, construction equipment, and mobile phones.

Peace talks

The 5-month-old ceasefire was first broken in Makilala, North Cotabato while talks were ongoing in Rome on January 25. (READ: Soldiers, NPA break ceasefire in Cotabato clash)

Braganza said they are verifing if NPA rebels were really involved in the incidents that happened only days after both camps celebrated significant accomplishments in Rome.

"The ceasefire continues to hold based on our agreement during the 3rd round of talks. We agreed to meet again in Utretch to discuss the possiblity of signing a bilateral ceasefire agreement," Braganza said.

"There are incidents on the ground but we don't know who are really involved. We are trying to verify," Braganza said.

The military and the NPA separately issued in August 2016 unilateral indefinite ceasefire declarations in support of the peace talks revived by President Rodrigo Duterte.

But situtation on the ground has grown untenable as both camps complained about each other's activities.

NDF chief negotiator Fidel Agcaoili had previously floated the "talk while fighting" scenario, where talks will continue even as fighting resumes on the groud. (READ: PH, NDF talks: Both sides need to make painful compromises)

The government peace panel, which wants to keep the ceasefire, has been pushing for a bilateral ceasefire deal that will impose common rules for the 2 armed groups. They failed to accomplish this in Rome.

But the NDF agreed to discuss the joint deal during a scheduled side meeting in February to be held in The Netherlands. – with reports from Bobby Lagsa/Rappler.com