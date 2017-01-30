Jerry Omlang admits to the media he was part of the group that kidnapped South Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo

MANILA, Philippines – Another suspect surfaced at the national Bureau of Investigation on Monday, January 30, and implicated Rafael Dumlao, the former chief of the the Philippine National Police's (PNP) Anti-Illegal Drugs Group (AIDG) Special Interdiction Office.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II presented Jerry Omlang to the media on Monday night, denying claims that Omlang is an asset or agent of the NBI. Aguirre added Omlang was only a volunteer of the NBI since 2005.

Omlang admitted to the media he was part of the group that kidnapped South Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo.

Fearing for his life, Omlang surrendered himself to the NBI on Friday, seeking protective custody.

"Kasama po ako sa pagkuha (sa biktima) sa Pampanga. Umpisa palang po kasama na ako sa surveillance. Mga two weeks ang surveillance," he said. (I took part in the kidnapping (of Jee) in Pampanga. I was part of it, from the beginning of the surveillance. The surveillance took about two weeks.)

Omlang also admitted to being one of the men caught by closed-circuit cameras withdrawing money using the ATM card of Jee.

While he said Ricky Sta. Isabel hired him, Omlang added it was Dumlao who was the mastermind. (READ: Suspect in Korean's slay to be transferred to NBI custody)

Before Omlang could continue, however, Aguirre warned him of self-incrimination, reminding him that anything he said could be used in a case against him.

Omlang's lawyer then said his client chose not to speak anymore about his participation in the kidnapping of Jee Ick Joo.

Aguirre said the Department of Justice would hold a reinvestigation as ordered by the court, as well as amending the aliases in the case. – Rappler.com