The Korean tourist Lee Ki Hun returns on January 31 and proceeds to Angeles City to file statements with Pampanga CIDG investigators

ANGELES CITY, Philippines (UPDATED)– A Korean tourist, identified as Lee Ki Hun, has returned to the Philippines to file formal charges against policemen of Angeles City Station 5, who have been accused of arresting him and two other companions without warrant and later extorting P300,000 from them.

Lee returned to the country at 1 am on Tuesday, January 31, and immediately proceeded to Angeles City to file his statements with investigators of the Pampanga Criminal Investigation and Detective Group (CIDG).

After a 10-hour-long case conference, charges of kidnap for ransom and robbery were filed before the Angeles City Fiscal Office. Lee will stay in the Philippines for a few days to finish the legal processes, according to Pampanga CIDG.

Korean officials who were with Lee in Angeles said it was only Lee who decided to come back to file charges. It is still unclear whether the other two can file charges from Korea.

The incident happened last December 30, 2016, but the tourists returned to Korea without filing a complaint. The tourists informed the Korean embassy later on, which relayed the information to Philippine authorities.

"They didn't file because they were scared," said a Korean source privy to the information.

Two witnesses, a Korean and a Fillipina, were also at the Pampanga CIDG to give their statements. The Filipina is the tourists' helper who was also arrested and brought to Station 5 where they were detained for 7 hours before being let go.

Lee is only one of the 3 Korean tourists who were arrested from their rented house at Friendship Plaza in Angeles City for allegedly conducting illegal online gambling operations.

Extortion

The cops allegedly took the Koreans' shoes, golf clubs, jewelry and cash. Then they took them to Station 5 where the cops asked for more money.

Aquino said the cops were able to get a total of P300,000 after the victims asked their friend to withrdaw from his ATM account and deliver the cash to Station 5.

Station 5 Commander Chief Inspector Wendel Arinas and Deputy Station Commander Senior Inspector Rolando Yutuc have been fired over the actions of their men, identified as the following:

Police Officer 3 Arnold Nagayo Police Officer 3 Roentjen Domingo Police Officer 2 Richard King Agapito Police Officer 2 Ruben Rodriguez Police Officer 3 Gomerson Evangelista Police Officer 1 Jayson Ibe Police Officer 1 Mark Joseph Pineda

Angeles City Police Director Chief Superintendent Sidney Villaflor was also relieved of his duties last week for “lacking supervision” over his men.

Philippine National Police Chief General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa was made aware of the incident only on Sunday, January 22, while the PNP was in the middle of answering questions over the kidnapping-murder case of businessman Jee Ick Joo that involved their own men.

The principal suspects in the Jee case are from the PNP Anti-Illegal Drugs Group (AIDG), and they allegedly brought and killed the businessman inside Camp Crame, headquarters of the PNP. – Rappler.com