Senior Superintendent Chiquito Malayo is picked to head a task force that will probe scalawags in the PNP

MANILA, Philippines – A senior police officer who was either taken hostage or served as a negotiator with Muslim rebels during the 2013 Zamboanga siege has been named head of the national police’s “internal cleansing” efforts, Director General Ronald dela Rosa said on Tuesday, January 31.

In an interview with reporters, Dela Rosa, chief of the Philippine National Police, said Senior Superintendent Chiquito Malayo will be heading the newly-formed Counter Intelligence Task Force which has been tasked to check on and chase after corrupt police.

During the Zamboanga siege, it was initially reported that Malayo had been taken hostage by a Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) faction which was trying to take control of the city. (READ: Hostaged? Zambo top cop doesn't look like it)

Malayo later clarified that he was negotiating with the armed group. He was freed a day later and brought with him 23 MNLF rebels who had reportedly surrendered. He was later sacked as officer-in-charge of the Zamboanga City Police Office.

“He needs to recruit people first, personnel who we will vet properly so we won’t be infiltrated by scalawags,” added Dela Rosa.

The task force, which will be composed of over 100 cops, is the PNP’s latest effort to cleanse its own ranks, following criticism over cases of corrupt policemen using the war on drugs as a smokescreen.

In a late Sunday evening press conference, President Rodrigo Duterte announced the dissolution of the PNP’s Anti-Illegal Drugs Group (AIDG), after it was revealed that several policemen from the unit allegedly kidnapped and later, murdered South Korean business executive Jee Ick Joo.

Duterte then asserted that a sizable portion of the police force was corrupt. The AIDG was the PNP’s lead unit in pursuing drug targets, particularly those considered “high value.”

Hours later, Dela Rosa announced during the oath-taking of newly-promoted police officers in Camp Crame that the PNP would stop all anti-illegal drugs operations.

Dela Rosa on Tuesday said the new task force will be using the now-dissolved AIDG headquarters in Camp Crame. – Rappler.com