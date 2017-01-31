(UPDATED) The budget will be used for NAPC's pilot anti-poverty programs and the services of national government agencies that need more funding

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) to give a part of its income from online gaming to the National Anti-Poverty Council (NAPC).

Duterte made the announcement during his meeting with the NAPC on Monday, January 30.

NAPC chief Liza Maza told Rappler in a phone interview that this additional budget will be used for their agencies pilot programs and for anti-poverty programs of other national government agencies that needs more funding.

These anti-poverty programs are anchored on addressing the 10 basic needs that the commission has identified as its priority.

"The 10 basic needs stand for the needs of the poor, namely: food, water, shelter, education, healthcare, work, social protection, healthy environment, and peace and participation. People’s participation is the key ingredient to achieving the 10 basic needs,” said Maza.

Maza clarified, however, that there is still no estimated amount that they will receive as the exact percentage of the Pagcor income will still have to be set.

Pagcor's online gaming income has reportedly reached P5.576 billion as of the 3rd quarter of 2016.

Convening monthly

Monday's NAPC meeting in Malacañang is the first time the agency has met with a sitting President in 10 years.

The last time NAPC en banc convened was in July 30, 2007, under former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

Duterte directed that the en banc session will be conducted monthly for a tight coordination among the agencies in executing anti-poverty programs.

During the meeting, the President also said he aims to reduce poverty by 25% in the next 3 years. – Rappler.com