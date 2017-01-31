#DuterteLive: Oathtaking of AFP officials
President Rodrigo Duterte is at the oathtaking of Armed Forces of the Philippine flag officials and generals. Watch! – Rappler.com
Watch live appearances of President Rodrigo Duterte for February
President Rodrigo Duterte is at the oathtaking of Armed Forces of the Philippine flag officials and generals. Watch! – Rappler.com
These stories made other people
Fields with * are required.
Thank You.
View your profile page here OR
Click close to continue.
Fields with * are required.
Thank You.
You have successfully updated your account.