She may not be Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council chief anymore, but the Vice President tells the advisory council the 4 bills 'most important' for development

MANILA, Philippines – Despite leaving her post as Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) chief last year, Vice President Leni Robredo pushed for housing-related measures in the first Legislative Executive Advisory Council (Ledac) meeting on Monday, January 31.

Vice Presidential Spokesperson Georgina Hernandez said the meeting "focused on determining and recommending socioeconomic development goals as well as integrating priority legislative agenda with the national development plan."

Robredo opened the discussion on the following housing measures, which she considers as the "most important" for development:

Land Use Bill

On-site, In-city or Near-city Bill

Department of Housing Bill

Urban Development and Housing Act amendments on eviction

(READ: Robredo: Gov't must build over 2,600 homes a day to beat backlog)

The longtime human rights lawyer also lobbied for the bills on National Food Secruity, Freedom of Information, and People Empowerment.

"VP Leni assures our people that she remains fully committed to protect their interests and will continue to engage the administration on important policy issues," said Hernandez.

Robredo attended the meeting as a mandated member of the council. The Ledac meeting was the first time Robredo met Duterte after she resigned from his Cabinet on December 5 last year.

The Vice President quit her post after receiving orders from Malacañang to stop attending all Cabinet meetings.

Despite the rift between the country's two top leaders, Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said they were "civil" during the meeting. (READ: Strangers, then estranged: Key 'Dubredo' moments in 2016) – Rappler.com