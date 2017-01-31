Kim Dae Hee, consul at the South Korean Embassy, also asks Central Luzon cops to have a clear policy on protecting Koreans living and operating businesses within the region

PAMPANGA, Philippines – In the wake of the killing of Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo, police from Central Luzon and officers of various Korean associations in the region agreed to work together to prevent and solve crimes against Koreans during a dialogue at Camp Olivas on Tuesday, January 31.



During the “Korean Community Consultation Meeting” held at the regional police headquarters, Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) director Chief Supt Aaron Aquino assured officers of Korean associations from Angeles City, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac and Zambales that they can trust the police, as he apologized for the fate of Jee and other Koreans victimized by policemen.



“Please trust us. If you don’t trust the policemen in your towns, cities or provinces, go directly here in the regional headquarters. If you don’t want to file a complaint in the city or province where you live, file it here in Camp Olivas and rest assured we will act on it,” he said.



Aquino said the PRO3 is also undertaking efforts to cleanse its ranks.



“I have already sent some 200 Central Luzon policemen to Mindanao for their involvement in drugs or other illegal activities. So please trust us and let us cooperate with each other,” Aquino said.

“We assure you that we will do anything to cleanse our ranks, which is the first marching order of our President,” he said.

Kim Dae Hee, consul at the South Korean Embassy, asked the Central Luzon police to have a clear policy on how to secure the lives and properties of Koreans living and operating businesses within the region.

Citing the case of Jee – whose death shocked South Korea – Kim said Koreans in the Philippines "now fear for their safety" even as they expect that justice will be served.

The South Korean consul added that thousands of Filipinos living in South Korea are not treated badly.



“There are 50,000 Filipinos now living in Korea and no heinous crimes are done against them. We respect them,” he said.



Aquino told provincial police and city police directors to find ways to respond to the concerns of Korean nationals in their areas.



He said that the Central Luzon police will have more dialogues and collaborate more with the Korean community to prevent crimes against them. – Rappler.com