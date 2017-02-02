The soon-to-be-wed soldier is identified as Second Lieutenant Miguel Victor Alejo, a graduate of Philippine Military Academy Class 2015

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The junior army officer killed when suspected members of the New People's Army attacked a joint military and police team in Davao Oriental last Wednesday, February 1, was a recent graduate of the Philippine Military Academy and was only recently engaged to be married.

The soon-to-be-wed soldier was identified as Second Lieutenant Miguel Victor Alejo, a graduate of Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class 2015, who was killed in the attack which occurred in Sitio Paliwason, Brgy. Lambog in Manay, Davao Oriental on Wednesday afternoon.

He was the youngest of two siblings from Quezon City.

A source said Alejo was engaged to his girlfriend only two weeks ago.

His men described the fallen soldier as "very mabait (kind), approachable, friendly."

Major Gen Rafael C Valencia, 10th Infantry Division (10ID) commander, expressed his condolences to the family of the officer.

Valencia emphasized that despite the incident, the 10ID will continue to abide by the suspension of offensive operations, but will not cease providing security to those being harassed or intimidated by the armed lawless groups. – Rappler.com