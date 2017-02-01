(UPDATED) Rappler updates this list of patients as hospitals make their names available

CAVITE, Philippines (UPDATED) – Up to 100 workers of the House Technology Industries at the Cavite Export Processing Zone in Rosario town were injured when fire hit the facilty at around 6 pm Wednesday, February 1.

The number of victims could go up, as authorities are still determining if workers were trapped in the facility, which sits on 6 hectares of the processing zone.

The victims are being treated in various hospitals around Rosario. We will update this list of patients as hospitals make their names available.

Divine Grace Medical Center, General Trias

Julius Alperez

Richard del Rosario

Jennifer Marcial

Ronelo Ruedan

Israel Ricafort

Aristotle Salva

Jeric Juadalso

Jessica Cadis

Hazel Fallore

Pijay Tolentino

Henry Bathan

Aerol Cabahug

Christian Eliga

Jay Gahito

Rosaly Villanueva

Mila Alending

Bryan Macalalad

Jerome Ismael

Reynante Serrano

Aley Dinog

Mark Osaben

Richard Sarmiento

Edmar Montier

Kenneth George

Bryan Nepal

Cristian Aliga

Bernadette Cuadra

Alfredo Arriola

Abdul Jabbar

Ariel Jerome Seroma

Luie Fernandez

Jessica Cadit

John Chester Mamaril

Lumberto Escurido

Ginaluz Novel

Pejie Mendoza

Jojo Arcenwe

Mark Jay Rosario

Rommy Licanda

Irade Macarayan

Jomar Apole

Jerwin Bitang

Anthony Pura

Allan Sebido

Rene Aureliana

Eduard Galvez

Melvin Molina

Julie Bien Gatiman

Jennifer Piedad

Kenneth George Tipang

Jessel Nimar

Genivive Noble

Harold Glen

General Trias Maternity and Pediatric Hospital

John Philip Bagsic

Sheryl Joy Pajardo

Angeline Alcantara

Mari Cristina Ringor

Romel De Guzman

Jason Canonisado

Isabel Buse

Jodell Palmores

Joselline Dela Cruz

Reymond Reyes

Maria de Villa

Jay Ariola

Mary Grace Castro

Cresenciano Carurucan

Rey Espares

Alona Musa

Michael Waper

Alan Emperado

Nery Agorita

Rolan Matbagon

Jerry Penalosa

Treated, but no serious injury

Benito Arbo

Ryan Cena

Irish Ann Cena

Julius Lavella

Erick Abiola

Alona Diaz

Jeorge Balzote

Marlon Almonte

Zandro Belmonte

Roi Reigin Enriquez

Jonathan Flores

– with reports from Naoki Mengua/Rappler.com