LIST: Workers injured in Cavite export processing zone fire
CAVITE, Philippines (UPDATED) – Up to 100 workers of the House Technology Industries at the Cavite Export Processing Zone in Rosario town were injured when fire hit the facilty at around 6 pm Wednesday, February 1.
The number of victims could go up, as authorities are still determining if workers were trapped in the facility, which sits on 6 hectares of the processing zone.
The victims are being treated in various hospitals around Rosario. We will update this list of patients as hospitals make their names available.
Divine Grace Medical Center, General Trias
- Julius Alperez
- Richard del Rosario
- Jennifer Marcial
- Ronelo Ruedan
- Israel Ricafort
- Aristotle Salva
- Jeric Juadalso
- Jessica Cadis
- Hazel Fallore
- Pijay Tolentino
- Henry Bathan
- Aerol Cabahug
- Christian Eliga
- Jay Gahito
- Rosaly Villanueva
- Mila Alending
- Bryan Macalalad
- Jerome Ismael
- Reynante Serrano
- Aley Dinog
- Mark Osaben
- Richard Sarmiento
- Edmar Montier
- Kenneth George
- Bryan Nepal
- Cristian Aliga
- Bernadette Cuadra
- Alfredo Arriola
- Abdul Jabbar
- Ariel Jerome Seroma
- Luie Fernandez
- Jessica Cadit
- John Chester Mamaril
- Lumberto Escurido
- Ginaluz Novel
- Pejie Mendoza
- Jojo Arcenwe
- Mark Jay Rosario
- Rommy Licanda
- Irade Macarayan
- Jomar Apole
- Jerwin Bitang
- Anthony Pura
- Allan Sebido
- Rene Aureliana
- Eduard Galvez
- Melvin Molina
- Julie Bien Gatiman
- Jennifer Piedad
- Kenneth George Tipang
- Jessel Nimar
- Genivive Noble
- Harold Glen
General Trias Maternity and Pediatric Hospital
- John Philip Bagsic
- Sheryl Joy Pajardo
- Angeline Alcantara
- Mari Cristina Ringor
- Romel De Guzman
- Jason Canonisado
- Isabel Buse
- Jodell Palmores
- Joselline Dela Cruz
- Reymond Reyes
- Maria de Villa
- Jay Ariola
- Mary Grace Castro
- Cresenciano Carurucan
- Rey Espares
- Alona Musa
- Michael Waper
- Alan Emperado
- Nery Agorita
- Rolan Matbagon
- Jerry Penalosa
Treated, but no serious injury
- Benito Arbo
- Ryan Cena
- Irish Ann Cena
- Julius Lavella
- Erick Abiola
- Alona Diaz
- Jeorge Balzote
- Marlon Almonte
- Zandro Belmonte
- Roi Reigin Enriquez
- Jonathan Flores
– with reports from Naoki Mengua/Rappler.com