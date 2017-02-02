4 key NBI officials are removed from their posts as the bureau investigates the alleged involvement of its own men in the murder of a South Korean businessman

MANILA, Philippines – At least 4 officials of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) were reshuffled amid allegations that several agents were involved in the kidnapping and murder of South Korean Jee Ick Joo.

NBI director Dante Gierran said it was part of their ongoing investigation.

Among those reshuffled were Deputy Director for Investigation Jose Yap, Metro Manila Director Ricardo Diaz, Regional Operations Service, Head Agent Darwin Lising, and Roel Bolivar, who heads the Task Force against Illegal Drugs.

Diaz was reassigned to his main unit and Lising was reassigned to Bicol, according to the NBI.

Police Superintendent Rafael Dumlao III, one of the cops accused of taking part in the crime, earlier claimed that agents under Diaz were part of the crime.

Gierran had met with national police chief Ronald dela Rosa on Wednesday, February 1, at the office of former PNP chief Senator Panfilo Lacson to discuss a joint probe into Jee’s death.

Lacson, during a Senate hearing, berated both the NBI and the PNP for failing to coordinate in the investigation.

Jee’s murder is only the latest controversy to hit the PNP since its war on drugs was launched. Police claimed illegal drugs to justify Jee’s abduction. He was killed right in front of the Anti-Illegal Drugs Group (AIDG) headquarters in Camp Crame.

Although Jee was kidnapped and killed in October 2016, details of the crime only became public early this year. It’s triggered a series of massive changes in the war on drugs. President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered both the PNP and the NBI to stop from doing anti-illegal drugs operations. He has also ordered the dissolution of the AIDG.

Police Anti-Kidnapping Group chief Senior Superintendent Glenn Dumlao and NBI Assistant Director Medardo Delemos will head the joint probe. – Rappler.com