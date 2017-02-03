The commuter bus came from Sampaloc, Manila, and was headed to Maddela town in Quirino province, say police

CAGAYAN, Philippines – One was killed and 27 others were injured when a bus crashed in Solano town in Nueva Vizcaya Friday morning, February 3.

Police Chief Inspector Billy Mangali, Solano town police chief, said in a report that a GV Florida bus crashed in Bascaran village in Solano town on Friday.

The driver, Michael Angelo Santos, was declared dead on arrival at a hospital, Mangali said.



The Solano police chief said the alternate bus driver, who was on the trip, told authorities that the bus driver allegedly tried to avoid hitting another vehicle but lost control of the wheel.

The driver was reportedly driving fast when the crash happened.



The commuter bus came from Sampaloc, Manila, and was headed to Maddela town in Quirino province.



All 25 passengers, aged 3 to 62, suffered minor injuries and received treatment, Mangali said, along with with two other bus personnel – Danilo Nolledo, the alternate driver; and Wilmar Ngayan, the fare collector.



Those injured were Crytel Mae Pagawisan, 23; Crisanto Pagawisan, 26 ; Prince Carl Pagawisan, 3; Ernesto Acierto, 56 ; Elivira Tablang; Maricel Abad, 25; Noel Bareng, 43; Florante Abadilla, 47; Jaylord Badongen, 23; Shirlyn del Carmen, 38; Hilaria Narag, 65; Reyma Molabe, 17; Andres Cardo, 16; Paul Valino, 17; Alyssa Ylanan, 17; Jeremy Aplasan, 18; Kendale Gaffud, 17; Glechell Gaffud, 28 ; Marina Macadangdang, 56; Romulo Uy, 26; Rodelyn Bello, 35 ; Cristopher Dias, 32; Justine Danao, 7; Joenald Agbayani, 46; and Rubin Maranion, 62.



Meanwhile, the Nueva Vizcaya Electric Cooperative also reported that the bus hit one of its electric posts, causing power outage in the towns of Solano, Bagabag, and Diadi. Work to restore power would begin once the bus is removed from the site.

Florida Bus also figured in an accident in Benguet in 2014 that killed 14 people, including comedian Tado, whose real name is Arvin Jimenez. – Rappler.com