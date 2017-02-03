The Zika virus is detected in the National Capital Region, CALABARZON, Central Luzon, Central Visayas, and Western Visayas

MANILA, Philippines – There are now 57 cases of the Zika virus in the Philippines, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Thursday, February 2.

Of the 57 cases found, 38 (67%) of the cases involved females and 19 (33%) involved males. The ages of the affected ranged from 7 years to 59 years.

The Zika virus was detected in the following areas:

National Capital Region - 20 cases (35%)

CALABARZON - 18 cases (32%)

Western Visayas - 15 cases (26%)

Central Luzon - 2 cases (4%)

Central Visayas - 2 cases (4%)

There were 52 cases reported in late December 2016. DOH officials reported the first confirmed local transmission of Zika in the country in September 2016.

7 confirmed Zika pregnant cases

The DOH said that of the 7 of the Zika cases are pregnant women, aged 16 to 32.

The DOH said a 16-year-old from Las Piñas gave birth at full term to a baby boy without microcephaly. The disease is suspected of causing birth defects, such as microcephaly or other brain deformities in newborn children.

It is also veryfing a report that a mother and her new-born baby in Western Visayas "were screened positive for Zika virus antibodies using a rapid diagnostic test, which is not confirmatory."



"Samples from mother and the baby were sent to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) and will be subjected to a confirmatory test on Zika virus using Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT PCR)," Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial said.

The virus, which resembles a light case of the flu, is transmitted by mosquito species found in tropical and sub-tropical regions: Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus, or tiger mosquitoes. – Rappler.com