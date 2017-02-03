Philippine and Korean officials will attend the memorial at the headquarters of the Philippine National Police, where the Korean businessman was killed by cops

MANILA, Philippines – The life of slain Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo will be honored on Monday, February 6, inside Camp Crame -- in a wicked twist of fate, the same place where policemen took him and strangled him to death.

According to a release from the Korean Embassy, Philippine officials will attend the memorial service inside the Philippine National Police Headquarters (PNP). (READ: Murder inside Camp Crame: A tangled tale of crime)

Government investigation showed that Jee was abducted by policemen from his home in Angeles City, Pampanga, on October 18, 2016, in the guise of a drug-related arrest. He was brought to Camp Crame and strangled to death inside a vehicle, then brought for cremation in Caloocan City under a false Filipino name.

"Officials from the Philippine Government and the Korean Embassy, as well as the Korean community in the Philippines shall attend to pay their respects," the statement said.

The memorial service, which will be from 10 am to 8 pm, is open to public. After the one on Monday, a smaller service will be held daily at 3 pm also inside Crame from February 8-13.

President Rodrigo Duterte has earlier apologized to the South Korean government for the killing of Jee that involved cops from the PNP Anti Illegal Drugs Group. It also put into question his war on drugs, which he recently terminated and ordered the PNP to focus on its "internal cleansing first."

Duterte has a history of defending police suspects, but in the case of Jee, the President promised that the South Korean's murderers will go to prison.

The National Bureau of Investigation has reshuffled at least 4 officials amid allegations that several agents were involved in the kidnapping and murder of Jee. Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre earlier ordered an inventory of NBI assets. – Rappler.com