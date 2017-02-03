Stories from across the Philippines on Friday, February 3

No flying near Bulusan volcano until February 4 morning

MANILA – A notice to airmen is in effect until 9 am on Saturday, February 4, as volcanic quakes were recorded coming from Mount Bulusan in Sorsogon. The Notam issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) took effect 8 am of Friday.

Alert Level 1 indicates that hydrothermal processes are underway beneath the volcano that may lead to steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.

CAAP advised pilots to "avoid flying close to the volcano summit as airborne ash from a sudden eruption can be hazardous to aircraft."

The Notam, which is valid for 24 hours, may be renewed depending on the activity of Mount Bulusan. – Rappler.com

9 universities to get CHED funding for agriculture projects

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) has approved the release of P61.5 million to fund 11 projects proposed by 9 higher education institutions. The projects are aimed at "improving the country’s food production, achieving food security, and fostering inclusive growth and sustainable development in the field of agriculture and fisheries."

Approved were projects from:

Mindanao State University in General Santos

Bataan Peninsula State Universy

Partido State University in Sagnay

Central Luzon State University

Bicol University

Mariano Marcos State University

Surigao del Sur State University

Catanduanes State University

Western Philippines University

Among the projects approved are:

Establishment of the Community Science and Technology Based Farm on Rice-Fish Farming ("Palayisdaan Pamayanan) in Bataan

Enhancing Resilience of Vulnerable Upland and Lowland Communities through eCenters with S&T-based, Climate Smart and Sustainable Innovations in Bicol

Community-Level Capacity Building for the Utilization of Renewable Energy in General Santos City

All approved projects must be implemented within two years, the CHED said. – Rappler.com

Pagasa receives 2 Doppler radars from JICA