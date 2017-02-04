HTI workers in critical condition will be transferred to Philippine General Hospital for further treatment once they are stable

CAVITE, Philippines – Cavite Governor Jesus Crispin Remulla on Saturday, February 4, refuted allegations of a cover-up, 3 full days after a fire broke at the House Technology Industries (HTI) building in the Cavite Export Processing Zone.

Responding to a reporter's question on why the governor is speaking on behalf of the HTI management, Remulla reiterated his earlier statement that they are not hiding anything from the public.

"They will not lie to me. They will talk to their employees. That is more important. Don't you think so?" the governor said in a press conference Saturday.

"That is totally untrue and that is totally unfair," he added.

Remulla, the chief crisis manager of the incident, explained that it will only "confuse if several officials talk to the public."

Official records show that 126 HTI workers were injured. As of Saturday afternoon, authorities said there were no fatalities. (READ: LIST: Workers injured in Cavite export processing zone fire)

One 'very critical'

Two workers are still in the intensive care unit of a local hospital, and one of them is in "very critical" conditon.

Remulla said they are closely monitoring the victim. "We hope that she survives the night," he added.

HTI workers in critical condition will be transferred to the Philippine General Hospital for further treatment once they are stable, Remulla said.

Meanwhile, inspections are currently ongoing as a "fire out" was officially declared Friday afternoon, February 3.

The HTI facility, where housing materials for export to Japan are manufactured, occupies 80 hectares in the Cavite Export Processing Zone – only 6 hectares of which caught fire. It is the biggest employer in the processing zone, with about 15,000 employees. – Rappler.com