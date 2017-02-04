This is in line with the PNP's 'internal cleansing' efforts, says the NCRPO

MANILA, Philippines – A total of 387 policemen in Metro Manila have been sent to "disciplinary retraining" at Camp Crame, in line with the order to "internally cleanse" the Philippine National Police (PNP).

In a statement, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said that after thorough counter-intelligence and assessment work, it identified 15 police commissioned officers, 371 police non-commissioned officers, and one non-uniformed personnel "who deserve to be sent for disciplinary training in Camp Crame."

NCRPO Director Oscar Albayalde issued the retraining order on Thursday, February 2, said regional public information office chief Kimberly Molitas.

The concerned cops will stop receiving salaries and allowances while under training, added Molitas.

The NCRPO said that it was the first regional office to submit names "of our personnel who are to undergo reformative training." The list was confirmed with the joint effort of its counter-intelligence, legal, and investigation divisions.

In addition, the NCRPO said that it implemented an "additional 1 1/2-month strict disciplinary training to all new police recruits before their deployment as police trainees."

PNP chief Ronald dela Rosa on Monday, January 30, said that the police force will focus its efforts on "internal cleansing" as he announced a stop to anti-illegal drug operations nationwide.

This is in the aftermath of the killing of South Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo at the hands of local police, and hours after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the dismantling of all anti-illegal drug units in the PNP. (READ: Duterte orders 'cleansing' of PNP, extends drug war again)

The NCRPO also reported that it has implemented an intensified Internal Cleansing Program since July 1, 2016.

Since then up to January 30, 2017, the NCRPO said that 46 policemen have been penalized and dismissed, 63 have been suspended, and 4 have been demoted, while 79 others have been sent to Mindanao for reassignment.

Its Discipline Law and Order Section (DLOS) is also thoroughly reviewing 897 police officers administratively charged in 564 cases. Among these personnel, 549 were charged with grave offenses, 327 with less grave offenses, and 21 with simple offenses.

Meanwhile, its Regional Investigation and Detection Management Division is currently investigating and evaluating 373 complaints involving police officers, the NCRPO said. – Rappler.com