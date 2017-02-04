Cost of damage to the Japanese-owned firm is estimated to be between P12 billion to P15 billion

CAVITE, Philippines – Members of the media were allowed to enter the House Technology Industries (HTI) compound in the Cavite Export Processing Zone 3 full days after a fire broke late afternoon of Wednesday, February 1.

At 4:15 pm Friday, February 3, Bureau of Fire Protection Region IV-A Director Sergio Soriano declared a "fire out". Investigation of the incident started Saturday morning.

Official records show that 126 HTI workers were injured, and one of them is in "very critical" condition. The still unidentified victim is currently in the intensive care unit of Divine Grace Medical Center in General Trias City, Cavite.

As of Saturday afternoon, authorities said there were no fatalities and all workers present when the incident happened have been accounted for. (READ: LIST: Workers injured in Cavite export processing zone fire)

Media were only allowed to take photos and video from outside the ruins Saturday afternoon as Cavite Governor Jesus Crispin Remulla cautioned the building may not be safe enough. Authorities said the building was totally damaged by the fire.

The HTI facility, where housing materials for export to Japan are manufactured, occupies 80 hectares in the Cavite Export Processing Zone – only 6 hectares of which caught fire. It is the biggest employer in the processing zone, with about 15,000 employees.

The cost of damage to the Japanese-owned firm is estimated to be between P12 billion to P15 billion.

