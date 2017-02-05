Read the full text of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines' pastoral letter on the drug-related killings in the country

MANILA, Philippines – In a pastoral letter Sunday February 5, the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) denounced the "reign of terror" in poor communities under the war on drugs of the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

"We, your bishops, are deeply concerned due to many deaths and killings in the campaign against prohibited drugs," CBCP president Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas said in their strongest statement yet against the drug-related killings in the Philippines. (READ: CBCP denounces 'reign of terror' in Duterte drug war)

The letter was read in churches nationwide on Sunday.

The full text of the letter's English and Tagalog versions can be read below.

I find no pleasure in the death of anyone who dies – oracle of the Lord God (Ezekiel 18:32)

Hindi ko gustong mamatay ang sinuman, wika ng Panginoon! (Ezekiel 18:32)



– Rappler.com